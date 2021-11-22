Metrolink offers $10 holiday pass on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday

LANCASTER – With Thanksgiving week traffic projected to approach pre-pandemic levels, Metrolink is offering a $10 Holiday Pass that allows riders unlimited trips anywhere Metrolink travels on both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday for the entire day the pass is purchased. Metrolink will offer its usual Saturday schedule on those two days.

Over the busy holiday weekend, Metrolink will offer the $10 Weekend Day Pass for adults – and each paying adult can bring three kids ages 17 and under aboard for free.

“We want to make it easy and affordable for everyone to enjoy their holiday by getting them where they need to go – be it for holiday get-togethers, sight-seeing or shopping – without traffic and parking hassles,” said Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle.

On Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, Metrolink will operate on the Antelope Valley, Ventura County, San Bernardino, Orange County, 91/Perris Valley, and Inland Empire-Orange County lines. Metrolink trains will not operate on the Riverside Line on Thursday nor Friday.

The Rail 2 Rail program, which normally allows Metrolink Monthly Pass users to take Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains on the Ventura County, Inland Empire-Orange County and Orange County lines, will be suspended between Wednesday, Nov. 24 and Monday, Nov. 29. Regular Rail 2 Rail service will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

[Information via news release from Metrolink.]

