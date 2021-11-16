Palmdale Playhouse to host holiday events & activities for all ages

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th St. East, will present a wide variety of holiday entertainment and events to celebrate the season.

“The holidays are always fun at the Palmdale Playhouse and this year we’ve put together a nice schedule of events that has something for everyone,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Manager Kevin Altobelli. “New this year is self-selection seating for all Playhouse events. When you purchase your tickets at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, you will also be able to choose your seat.”

The fun starts on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 7 pm with Sharpo! Courtroom Circus: The People vs. Santa & Other Cases. In this People’s Court/Judge Judy-inspired interactive show, the comedic and snarky wisecracking judge hears short, improvised cases starring audience members as plaintiffs, defendants, and jurors in the Courtroom Circus, culminating with the main event — the trial of Santa. This hilarious affair features top improv actors as an overeager prosecutor running for district attorney’s office, and a public defender who may or may not have graduated from law school. Tickets are $24 for adults and $12 for seniors, students, military, and ages 12 and under.

The always popular Santa’s Wonderland begins on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Jolly Old St. Nick will meet and greet visitors on Tuesdays — Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and 14 — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursdays — Dec. 2, 9 and 16 — from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturdays — Dec. 4, 11 and 18 — from noon to 4 p.m. The cost is $5 per family and includes the visit, one 5×7 photo frame cover, and a goodie bag with a treat and activity for each child 12 and under. Reservations are required and may be made at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com. Reservations for the week of Nov. 30 may be made beginning on Nov. 15; for the week of Dec. 7, beginning Nov. 22; and for the week of Dec. 14, beginning Nov. 29. Because of the large turnout expected, interested persons are encouraged to register early. Walk ups will not be accepted.

The entertainment switches to dance on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. as Dance Evolution and Palmdale Theater Dance present Christmas Celebration, a special performance celebrating Christmas with holiday carols and fun dance styles. Musical numbers range from “Twelve Days of Christmas” to toe-tapping “Plum Puddin’” and hip-hop grove set to “Joy” by artist Lacrae, making this an evening the whole family will enjoy. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, students, military, and ages 12 and under.

Comedy returns to the Playhouse stage on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. for a special Sharpo: Holiday Family Magic Matinee for Kids. This age-appropriate interactive magic show with Sharpo! and magic holiday elves and fairies is tailored for younger audiences and includes time tested effects and routines that kids enjoy, including lots of laughs and balloon twisting. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for seniors, students, military, and ages 12 and under.

Wrapping things up are two musical performances by talented local musicians. On Friday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m., the West Coast Classical Adagio String Orchestra, Prelude Strings Orchestra, Jazz Improvisation, Flute Choir, Wind Ensemble, and Encore Strings Orchestra present Making Spirits Bright. Attendees will enjoy beginning to pro-level musicians play an exciting, joyous program filled with popular holiday music. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for seniors, students, military, and ages 12 and under.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m., West Coast Classical Concert and Symphonic Orchestras present Sounds of the Holidays. Two 50-piece full orchestras will perform holiday favorites, which will be sure to create wonderful musical memories. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, students, military, and ages 12 and under.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show. The Playhouse no longer accepts cash. Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand. For more information, call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

