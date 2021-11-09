Free paper shredding event coming up

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, in partnership with Waste Management of Antelope Valley, will host a free document destruction/shredding service this Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m.to 12 p.m. at the Palmdale Landfill, located at 1200 W. City Ranch Road.

Palmdale residents may bring up to five standard size boxes of documents for shredding. Proof of residency and an account in good standing is required.

Metal clips, binders and plastic sheet covers must be removed from documents prior to shredding. Staples, file folders and envelopes are okay. No commercial waste will be accepted.

This free event is scheduled to be held each second Saturday of every odd numbered month. It is subject to change. For more information, call 661-947-7197 or visit home.wm.com/palmdale.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

