Cashier shot, killed during robbery in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Authorities are searching for the suspects who shot and killed a 61-year-old man during a robbery Monday morning in Lancaster.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, on the 44400 block of Division Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Homicide detectives arrived on scene and learned the victim was working as a cashier in the convenience store of the business when a robbery occurred,” the news release states.

“There were two male adults in the store when the suspect produced a handgun and fired multiple times at the victim. The victim was struck at least once in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene,” the news release states.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 61-year-old man, the sheriff’s department reported.

“Investigators believe there were two suspects, described as male adults. There was no further description obtained. The suspects were seen running away from the store in an unknown direction,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

