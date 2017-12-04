LITTLEROCK – A woman driving on a desert road off Highway 138 in the Antelope Valley was shot and killed late Saturday night, authorities said.
The fatal shooting was reported around 11:27 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, in the 35000 block of 96th Street East, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“Palmdale Station deputies responded to the location regarding a traffic collision call. Upon arriving they discovered the victim, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, being treated by Los Angeles County Fire personnel. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound,” the news release states.
The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The murder weapon was not recovered and there was no suspect description, according to the news release.
The victim’s name has not yet been released and no further information on the shooting was immediately available.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
UPDATED: The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Amber Alvarado of Long Beach, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
–
9 comments for "Woman shot to death in Littlerock"
Bob says
Check her facebook page out.
Live by the sword, die by the sword.
Or gun in this case.
Anonymous says
Her name was released – Amber Alverado 18 from Long Beach she was shot in the neck.
MammaJamma says
Yikes! I hope they find the culprit
JE says
I live around and I have been hearing a lot of gun shoots in the last 12 days.
Tim Scott says
Eleven o’clock on a Saturday night in the middle of nowhere. Cops aren’t likely to solve that one without help.
John says
Know it all Tim Scott has spoken once again.
Tim Scott says
John! You’re back! With as little to say for yourself as ever. Do you have an opinion on ANYTHING other than me?
Alexis says
I know, John. Tim spent half the morning attacking me, having nothing else to do but issue his usual personal attacks, and name calling. He was mad because I horned in on his comment. I even apologized which only brought on more venom from him.
Tim Scott says
LOL…if you think typing a half dozen sentences takes me “half the morning” Alexis, think again.
Meanwhile, your insincere apologies merit being shoved right back down your throat, so if you don’t like that stop pretending about what you are up to.