Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER -The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in locating the following suspect. If you recognize him and know where he might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspect’s photo or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Rafael Antonio Santana Jr.

Rafael Santana Jr. is a 22-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Santana Jr. is wanted for assault.

He is accused of trying to run over a victim with a vehicle.

There is a $315,000 warrant for Santana’s arrest.

Anyone with information about Rafael Antonio Santana Jr. is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.

