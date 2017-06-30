LASD seeking public input on drone

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public input through July 13 on its unmanned aircraft system.

Residents are encouraged to visit the link below to participate in a four-question survey about the drone.

https://freeonlinesurveys.com/s/Z6nVDrT7

The unmanned aircraft system — a remote controlled unit with an on-board video camera — is assigned to the Special Enforcement Bureau, which comprises the Emergency Services, Special Enforcement, Arson/Explosives and HazMat details.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell announced the acquisition of the drone in January, saying the Federal Aviation Administration had also approved its use in hazardous materials incidents, disaster response, arson fires and with barricaded, armed suspects.

While the FAA lays out rules for the use of drones that limit their use near airports, for example, it does not regulate information gathering by drones.

“The dangers of law enforcement can never be eliminated. However, this technology can assist us in reducing the impact of risks on personnel and allow us to perform operations to enhance public safety,” McDonnell said at a news conference in January unveiling the unmanned aircraft system.

The drone can gather otherwise inaccessible information and give deputies the ability to make better choices, the sheriff said.

