Lancaster man killed in 14 Fwy crash

SANTA CLARITA – Authorities have identified a motorist who was killed Wednesday on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Santa Clarita when a wheel came off another vehicle and slammed into his car.

The fatality occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, on the southbound side of the freeway near Placerita Canyon Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Paul Begay, 59, of Lancaster died at the scene, said coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

According to the CHP, the wheel came off a northbound white Cadillac and struck Begay’s Hyundai Sonata. He was the Hyundai’s sole occupant, the CHP reported.

“The tire struck the front windshield and struck the driver, causing fatal injuries,” a CHP statement said.

The carpool lane and three left main lanes on the southbound side of the freeway were closed and a SigAlert was issued. All northbound lanes were also closed for a short time as officers searched the roadway.

All lanes were reopened by 5 p.m., May 17, according to the CHP.

UPDATE: An gofundme account has been established to help cover Begay’s funeral service and expenses. To donate to this effort, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-for-paul-begay