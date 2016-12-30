The Antelope Valley Times

LOS ANGELES – Eighteen-year-old Lydia Hand of Lancaster is Children’s Hospital’s first living donor liver transplant patient. As an infant, she ... Read more →
Children’s Hospital marks 300th pediatric liver transplant with visit from first living donor liver patient
LOS ANGELES – Eighteen-year-old Lydia Hand of Lancaster is Children’s Hospital’s first living donor ... Read more →
Most Wanted AV Parolees
LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following ... Read more →
Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted
Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted ... Read more →
Suspect described in deadly hit and run
By City News Service ·
CANYON COUNTRY - Authorities Wednesday released a partial description of a possible suspect in the hit-and-run death of a teenage girl who was ... Read more →
Street racing suspected in fatal traffic crash
By The AV Times Staff ·
PALMDALE - A 26-year-old Palmdale man was killed Monday night when he lost control of his car while possibly racing another driver and crashed ... Read more →
Public’s help sought in Christmas burglary [updated]
By The AV Times Staff ·
PALMDALE - Detectives are seeking the public’s help in catching a Grinch of a burglar who stole gifts from beneath a Christmas tree in ... Read more →
Sheriff’s vehicle broadsided in Palmdale, DUI suspected
By The AV Times Staff ·
PALMDALE - A 41-year-old woman was jailed early Christmas morning after she crashed her minivan into a sheriff’s patrol vehicle in Palmdale, ... Read more →
Man killed in Llano traffic crash
By The AV Times Staff ·
LLANO - Icy road conditions helped trigger a two-vehicle crash in Llano Saturday night that killed one motorist and left another with major ... Read more →
Baca corruption trial ends in mistrial as jurors deadlock
By City News Service ·
LOS ANGELES - With jurors saying they were hopelessly deadlocked, a judge declared a mistrial Thursday in the federal corruption trial of former ... Read more →
Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted
By The AV Times Staff ·
The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where ... Read more →
Readers Speak Out!
By The AV Times Staff ·
‘Readers Speak Out!’ is your chance to sound off on local or national issues that have not been covered by The AV Times. We only ask that you ... Read more →
Your Issues | Your News
By John Rossfeld, CEO, Antelope Valley Hospital On September 28, Antelope Valley Hospital experienced a nursing strike for the first time in its 61-year history. Despite this and thanks to the hard work of so ... Read more →
By Reymi Updike, RN, Lancaster resident I haven’t always been a nurse, but I have always been a worker. I’ve had other jobs, jobs I felt were important. I think all jobs are important. The people who handle our ... Read more →