The Antelope Valley Times

LANCASTER - A man who allegedly shot another another man to death during a 2012 street brawl in Lancaster pleaded not guilty Friday to ... Read more →
Man pleads not guilty in 2012 Lancaster killing
LANCASTER - A man who allegedly shot another another man to death during a 2012 street brawl in ... Read more →
Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted
LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the ... Read more →
Paroled killer found guilty of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman
LANCASTER - A man convicted in 1998 of killing a woman in Lancaster was found guilty Thursday of ... Read more →
Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted
By The AV Times Staff ·
LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and ... Read more →
Deputy probation officer accused of fondling 4 girls at juvenile camp
By City News Service ·
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles County deputy probation officer accused of fondling four teenage girls at a juvenile camp in Santa Clarita pleaded ... Read more →
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Rosamond
By The AV Times Staff ·
ROSAMOND - A 29-year-old man died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle collision in Rosamond, authorities said.Frank Therance of ... Read more →
Paroled killer found guilty of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman
By The AV Times Staff ·
LANCASTER - A man convicted in 1998 of killing a woman in Lancaster was found guilty Thursday of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and attempting ... Read more →
Palmdale man killed in wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway [updated]
By The AV Times Staff ·
ARLETA - A 38-year-old Palmdale man was killed early Thursday morning when the car he was driving collided head-on with an SUV being driven the ... Read more →
Most Wanted AV Parolees
By The AV Times Staff ·
LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If ... Read more →
Palmdale man, Lancaster woman arrested in Glendora burglary ring
By City News Service ·
GLENDORA - A Palmdale man and Lancaster woman were among seven suspected burglars arrested on suspicion of attempting to simultaneously commit ... Read more →
Trump signs executive order on border wall, CA officials and activists react
By City News Service ·
LOS ANGELES - California elected officials and activists wasted no time Wednesday lashing out at President Donald Trump's executive actions ... Read more →
Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted
By The AV Times Staff ·
Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for domestic violence and a suspect wanted for ... Read more →
Missing woman found alive
By City News Service ·
LANCASTER - A 28-year-old woman who went missing from the Hollywood Hills area three days ago and whose car was later found abandoned in the ... Read more →
Readers Speak Out!
By The AV Times Staff ·
‘Readers Speak Out!’ is your chance to sound off on local or national issues that have not been covered by The AV Times.We only ask that you ... Read more →
Your Issues | Your News
By John Rossfeld, CEO, Antelope Valley HospitalOn September 28, Antelope Valley Hospital experienced a nursing strike for the first time in its 61-year history. Despite this and thanks to the hard work of so ... Read more →
By Reymi Updike, RN, Lancaster residentI haven’t always been a nurse, but I have always been a worker. I’ve had other jobs, jobs I felt were important. I think all jobs are important. The people who handle our ... Read more →