The Antelope Valley Times

LANCASTER - The A. V. Fairgrounds is gearing up for its 13th annual Bridal Show, an event that caters to couples looking to tie the knot. This ... Read more →
Countdown to AV Fair Bridal Show 2017, vendors welcome
Judge revokes conditional release of “Pillowcase Rapist”
LOS ANGELES - A judge in Santa Clara County Friday revoked the conditional release of a serial ... Read more →
5 arrested in connection to murder of Sgt. Owen
LOS ANGELES - Five people were arrested for allegedly helping the accused killer of sheriff's Sgt. ... Read more →
BYD delivers electric bus to LADOT
By The AV Times Staff ·
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday helped unveil the first of four pure electric buses that will become part of the Los ... Read more →
Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted
By The AV Times Staff ·
LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and ... Read more →
Palmdale to host disaster preparedness presentations
By The AV Times Staff ·
PALMDALE - The city of Palmdale’s neighborhood services department will host two free disaster preparedness basics presentations in January. The ... Read more →
SoCalGas to demo new mobile natural gas compressor in Lancaster
By The AV Times Staff ·
LOS ANGELES - Southern California Gas Co. announced Wednesday it has signed a contract with Onboard Dynamics, Inc. to fund the demonstration and ... Read more →
Car described in deadly hit and run
By The AV Times Staff ·
CANYON COUNTRY - Authorities Wednesday released a description of a hit-and-run vehicle involved in the death of a 15-year-old girl and urged a ... Read more →
County aims to double number of teams pairing deputies with mental health experts
By City News Service ·
LOS ANGELES - The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to increase the number of law enforcement teams that include mental health ... Read more →
Palmdale announces “Season of Service” events for 2017
By The AV Times Staff ·
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced its “Season of Service” events for 2017, as part of the city’s participation in the “National Day ... Read more →
L.A. County looking to assess hacking risk
By City News Service ·
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to study the county's ability to protect against hackers and ... Read more →
Readers Speak Out!
By The AV Times Staff ·
‘Readers Speak Out!’ is your chance to sound off on local or national issues that have not been covered by The AV Times. We only ask that you ... Read more →
Your Issues | Your News
By John Rossfeld, CEO, Antelope Valley Hospital On September 28, Antelope Valley Hospital experienced a nursing strike for the first time in its 61-year history. Despite this and thanks to the hard work of so ... Read more →
By Reymi Updike, RN, Lancaster resident I haven’t always been a nurse, but I have always been a worker. I’ve had other jobs, jobs I felt were important. I think all jobs are important. The people who handle our ... Read more →