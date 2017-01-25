The Antelope Valley Times

LOS ANGELES - California elected officials and activists wasted no time Wednesday lashing out at President Donald Trump's executive actions ... Read more →
Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted
Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for ... Read more →
Missing woman found alive
LANCASTER - A 28-year-old woman who went missing from the Hollywood Hills area three days ago and ... Read more →
Inspector general, civilian commission to review sheriff’s plan for drone
LOS ANGELES - The Board of Supervisors asked Los Angeles County's inspector general Tuesday to ... Read more →
$20K reward offered in Canyon Country hit-and-run death
By The AV Times Staff ·
LOS ANGELES - The Board of Supervisors approved a monetary reward Tuesday for information leading to the hit-and-run driver who killed a teen in ... Read more →
Assessor urges homeowners to apply for $7,000 exemption
By The AV Times Staff ·
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang reminded homeowners Tuesday to apply for an exemption that can save them roughly $70 ... Read more →
Parolee gets 80 years to life in Lancaster double murder
By City News Service ·
LANCASTER - A parolee convicted of murdering two men at a house party in Lancaster was sentenced Monday to 80 years to life in prison.Leo ... Read more →
BYD in Lancaster to produce 20 electric buses for UCI
By The AV Times Staff ·
IRVINE - The University of California Irvine announced Monday that 20 electric-powered buses worth $15 million are on order, which will make UCI ... Read more →
Conviction overturned in Palmdale shooting death
By City News Service ·
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles judge Monday overturned a former security guard's conviction for an 18-year-old woman's shooting death in a Palmdale ... Read more →
Palmdale brothers killed in 405 wrong-way crash
By The AV Times Staff ·
LOS ANGELES - Two brothers from Palmdale were killed and another person was critically injured early Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle crash ... Read more →
Local students ace Verizon Innovative Learning App Challenge, help them win $15K
By The AV Times Staff ·
QUARTZ HILL – Students enrolled in the Innovation and Possibilities elective class at Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy were named “Best ... Read more →
Readers Speak Out!
By The AV Times Staff ·
‘Readers Speak Out!’ is your chance to sound off on local or national issues that have not been covered by The AV Times.We only ask that you ... Read more →
Your Issues | Your News
By John Rossfeld, CEO, Antelope Valley HospitalOn September 28, Antelope Valley Hospital experienced a nursing strike for the first time in its 61-year history. Despite this and thanks to the hard work of so ... Read more →
By Reymi Updike, RN, Lancaster residentI haven’t always been a nurse, but I have always been a worker. I’ve had other jobs, jobs I felt were important. I think all jobs are important. The people who handle our ... Read more →