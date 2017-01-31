The Antelope Valley Times

MOJAVE - A 79-year-old man died and a 74-year-old woman suffered major injuries Monday night when both were struck by a car while crossing ... Read more →
Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted
Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for ... Read more →
Hearing begins for social workers charged in Palmdale boy’s death
LOS ANGELES - A Palmdale elementary school teacher testified Monday that she called a county social ... Read more →
Man pleads not guilty in 2012 Lancaster killing
LANCASTER - A man who allegedly shot another another man to death during a 2012 street brawl in ... Read more →
$2 billion in annual tax credits goes unclaimed by Californians
By City News Service ·
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County officials urged low-income residents Tuesday to take advantage of federal and state earned income tax credits ... Read more →
Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted
By The AV Times Staff ·
Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for carrying a loaded firearm and a suspect ... Read more →
Hearing begins for social workers charged in Palmdale boy’s death
By City News Service ·
LOS ANGELES - A Palmdale elementary school teacher testified Monday that she called a county social worker -- charged alongside three colleagues ... Read more →
AV Fair 2016 wins 15 marketing awards
By The AV Times Staff ·
LANCASTER - The 2016 Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival, themed "Who Let the Kids Out?!", won 15 marketing awards from the ... Read more →
Job recruitment for armed security officers in Palmdale
By The AV Times Staff ·
PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California (formerly the South Valley WorkSource Center) will host a job recruitment Tuesday for armed ... Read more →
Officers injured in inmate attack at state prison in Lancaster
By The AV Times Staff ·
LANCASTER -- An inmate serving time for manslaughter and attempted murder allegedly attacked and injured two guards at the California State ... Read more →
Man pleads not guilty in 2012 Lancaster killing
By City News Service ·
LANCASTER - A man who allegedly shot another another man to death during a 2012 street brawl in Lancaster pleaded not guilty Friday to ... Read more →
Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted
By The AV Times Staff ·
LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and ... Read more →
Deputy probation officer accused of fondling 4 girls at juvenile camp
By City News Service ·
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles County deputy probation officer accused of fondling four teenage girls at a juvenile camp in Santa Clarita pleaded ... Read more →
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Rosamond
By The AV Times Staff ·
ROSAMOND - A 29-year-old man died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle collision in Rosamond, authorities said.Frank Therance of ... Read more →
Readers Speak Out!
By The AV Times Staff ·
‘Readers Speak Out!’ is your chance to sound off on local or national issues that have not been covered by The AV Times.We only ask that you ... Read more →
Your Issues | Your News
By John Rossfeld, CEO, Antelope Valley HospitalOn September 28, Antelope Valley Hospital experienced a nursing strike for the first time in its 61-year history. Despite this and thanks to the hard work of so ... Read more →
By Reymi Updike, RN, Lancaster residentI haven’t always been a nurse, but I have always been a worker. I’ve had other jobs, jobs I felt were important. I think all jobs are important. The people who handle our ... Read more →