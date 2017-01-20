The Antelope Valley Times

LANCASTER -- A 23-year-old man suspected in multiple commercial burglaries in Lancaster was arrested Thursday afternoon, authorities ... Read more →
Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted
LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in locating the following suspect. ... Read more →
Homeless assistance at Palmdale City Library
PALMDALE – Representatives from PATH (People Assisting the Homeless) will be at the Palmdale City ... Read more →
Street racing suspected in fatal traffic crash
PALMDALE - A 26-year-old Palmdale man was killed Monday night when he lost control of his car while ... Read more →
Lancaster receives $1.3 million Caltrans grant
By The AV Times Staff ·
LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles County received a chunk of more than $127 million in state and federal funds announced Friday by the California ... Read more →
Reward offered in hit-and-run death
By The AV Times Staff ·
CANYON COUNTRY - A county supervisor is seeking approval of a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever ran ... Read more →
Cold weather alert for AV extended through Tuesday
By City News Service ·
LOS ANGELES - Health officials Friday extended a cold weather alert through next Tuesday in the Antelope Valley and the county's mountain areas ... Read more →
Two former Dodger Stadium security guards, third man charged in plot to steal team merchandise
By City News Service ·
LOS ANGELES - Two former Dodger Stadium security guards and a third man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from an alleged plot to ... Read more →
Warrant sweep nets 11 arrests
By The AV Times Staff ·
ROSAMOND - Kern County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to East Area Special Enforcement Team [EASET] conducted a warrant sweep last week that ... Read more →
Small plane crashes near Lake Hughes, 1 dead [updated]
By The AV Times Staff ·
LAKE HUGHES - The wreckage of a small plane was found Wednesday in the Angeles National Forest near Lake Hughes and the pilot was found dead at ... Read more →
Owner of Palmdale tax service faces trial on tax fraud charges
By City News Service ·
LOS ANGELES - The owner/operator of a Palmdale tax preparation business faces trial March 7 on federal charges that he prepared and filed phony ... Read more →
Groups vilify county officials for backing DAPA, DACA
By City News Service ·
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' vote Tuesday in support of programs that protect some immigrants from deportation drew ... Read more →
Readers Speak Out!
By The AV Times Staff ·
‘Readers Speak Out!’ is your chance to sound off on local or national issues that have not been covered by The AV Times. We only ask that you ... Read more →
Your Issues | Your News
By John Rossfeld, CEO, Antelope Valley Hospital On September 28, Antelope Valley Hospital experienced a nursing strike for the first time in its 61-year history. Despite this and thanks to the hard work of so ... Read more →
By Reymi Updike, RN, Lancaster resident I haven’t always been a nurse, but I have always been a worker. I’ve had other jobs, jobs I felt were important. I think all jobs are important. The people who handle our ... Read more →