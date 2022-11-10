DryTown Water Park season pass holiday sale begins Nov. 25

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s DryTown Water Park, 3850 E Ave S, is offering discounted 2023 season passes for a limited time beginning Friday, Nov. 25.

This year, DryTown is offering the new Weekday Season Pass, with the lowest price season pass of $53 per person for Palmdale Residents or $60 per person for non-residents, giving access Monday through Friday only, and excluding holidays and night events. The All Access season pass is available at the special holiday sale price of $69 for Palmdale residents or $79 for non-residents, giving unlimited access to all regularly scheduled days, holidays, and night events with no blackout dates. Season passes can only be purchased online at www.drytownwaterpark.com.

“If you’re looking for that perfect stocking stuffer, then look no further than a DryTown Water Park season pass,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Our online prices will be the lowest they’ll be for 2023 Passes, and we have options to help fit your family budget.”

Discounted prices will end at midnight on Dec. 31. All Access season pass holders get to enjoy unlimited use of the water park during its normal hours of operation and may also attend all Sundown at DryTown and Family Glow Night events free of charge. Season passes do not include Glow tubes, which need to be rented and reserved separately.

DryTown is the Antelope Valley’s only water park. It is a six-acre Old West mining town-themed aquatic park featuring a 925-foot lazy river, a 35-foot waterslide tower with three waterslides and splashdown pool, a four-lane racer slide, and a 6,000 square foot children’s water playground with spray features. It also features Dusty’s Grill; a General Store with souvenirs and sundries; covered picnic areas; Cabana rentals; and a large grassy area for group outings. Parking is free.

For more information, visit http://www.drytownwaterpark.com or call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

