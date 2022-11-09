Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the driver who died Friday when her vehicle went off the side of the 14 Freeway in Lancaster.

She was 40-year-old Maricelia Valenzuela of Rosamond, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal solo-vehicle crash was reported around 2:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on the northbound side of the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway, just north of West Avenue L, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Valenzuela was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla northbound on SR-14 “at a high rate of speed and, for unknown reasons, unsafely turned [the vehicle] to the left, causing [the vehicle] to enter the center median and lose control,” the CHP report states.

“[The vehicle] traveled out of control across all lanes, traversed the dirt embankment, and become airborne. [The vehicle] crashed into two parked vehicles, causing it to overturn multiple times, before coming to rest in the Antelope Valley Chevrolet parking lot,” the CHP report states.

Valenzuela sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were immediately reported.

“The cause of this traffic collision is still under investigation. The use of alcohol and/or drugs is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact Officer D. Jackson, ID 21569, at the Antelope Valley Area CHP office at 661-948-8541.

–