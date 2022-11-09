Palmdale semi-final election results for City Council

PALMDALE – Local residents took to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the General Municipal Election for the city of Palmdale. Here are the semi-final results as of early Wednesday morning:

In Palmdale’s District 3 City Council race, incumbent Laura Bettencourt prevailed over challengers David Gomez and Marcos Alvarez. Bettencourt garnered 1,223 votes (47.95%), while Gomez received 786 votes and Alvarez finished with 596 votes.

In Palmdale’s 4th District Eric Ohlsen won the council seat with 1,164 votes (47.55%). The other two candidates were V. Jesse Smith, who received 674 votes and Getro Elize, who received 610 votes.

Palmdale’s newly created 5th District went to Andrea Alarcon, who garnered 1,276 votes (59.6%), beating out the two other candidates — Erika Gloria Alverdi (509 votes) and Mario Moises Melara (356 votes).

All Los Angeles County election results are available to view and download at https://results.lavote.gov/. After Election Day there are still outstanding ballots to be processed and counted in the Official Election Canvass. During the Official Election Canvass, all Vote by Mail, Conditional, and Provisional ballots received on Election Day are processed and verified. Once verified, they will be counted. The first post-Election Day ballot count update is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11. The full schedule of ballot counting updates is available on the Canvass Update Schedule [here].