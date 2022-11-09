Garcia declares victory in 27th Congressional race

PALMDALE – Mike Garcia has declared victory in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat that encompasses Palmdale, Lancaster, Santa Clarita, and Granada Hills.

Garcia, the Republican incumbent in the newly configured district, defeated Democrat challenger Christy Smith for the second time in a row.

“The people of CA-27 have spoken, and I’m honored to be reelected to serve another two years in Congress,” Garcia said in a statement. “To my family, my team, the voters, and the volunteers who supported our campaign, I am humbled by your efforts that led to this massive victory, and I look forward to continuing to fight for you.”

Garcia won 57.58% of the vote as of Wednesday morning to Smith’s 42.42%. He had 65,545 votes to Smith’s 48,285.

“I applaud Christy Smith for jumping in the ring again. It was another effective and well-run campaign,” Garcia said.

He was first elected to Congress in 2020, winning a special election with 55% of the vote. He lives in Santa Clarita with his wife and two sons.

“To all the voters of CA-27: Thank you. It’s an honor to be your Congressman, and whether you voted for me or not, I’ll continue working every day to serve you and your interests in Washington, D.C. and here in the district — fighting inflation, lowering costs, keeping California families safe, and ensuring the United States remains the greatest nation the world has ever seen,” Garcia said.

