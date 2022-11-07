LACo Dept. of Health to host online sessions on fentanyl’s dangers

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will host online training sessions next week aimed at teenagers and parents about the dangers of the synthetic opioid fentanyl. Increasingly found in counterfeit prescription pills or surreptitiously added to illicit drugs such as methamphetamine or cocaine, fentanyl killed more than 70,000 Americans last year – more than the U.S. deaths from homicides and traffic collisions combined.

The training sessions for parents are 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in English; and 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 in Spanish. Parents can register at https://tinyurl.com/odpatraining.

The training session for middle school and high school students is 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Young people can register at https://tinyurl.com/obsatraining.

The training sessions will cover:

Overdose trends among young people.

Risk factors that may increase the risk of overdose.

Recognizing an opioid overdose and how the medicine Naloxone can reverse the effects.

Tips for communicating with young people about opioids.

Support and care resources aimed at young people.

The sessions are part of Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Public Health Ambassador programs. For more information, email Sean Bell at SBell@ph.lacounty.gov.

[Information via the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.]

