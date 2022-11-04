Teen killed in drive-by shooting in Palmdale ID’d

PALMDALE – Authorities have publicly identified the teen who was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning at Marie Kerr Park as 19-year-old Jacob Taylor of Lancaster.

The incident was reported around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to Marie Kerr Park, in the 39700 block of 30th Street West in Palmdale, and “upon arriving, deputies discovered the victim unresponsive in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The victim, later identified as Jacob Taylor, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

“Two adult Hispanic women in their late teens were also struck by gunfire. They were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” the sheriff’s news release states.

“Investigators learned a group of people were in the west parking lot after hours when a fight broke out but was quickly broken up. Approximately 10 minutes later, a pickup truck was driven into the parking lot by unknown assailants who opened fire on the crowd striking the three victims before speeding away northbound on 30th Street West,” the sheriff’s news release states.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect description was released. The shooting did not appear to be gang-related, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

