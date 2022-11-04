Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pearblossom area ID’d

PEARBLOSSOM – Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning in the Pearblossom area.

He was 29-year-old Henry Lanaro and he was homeless, according to Sarah Ardalani of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The collision happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, on SR-138 east of Longview Road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Preliminary investigation suggests [Lanaro] was “walking in the area of SR-138 east of Longview Road” when he was struck by a 2012 Honda Odyssey that was traveling eastbound on SR-138, the CHP report states. Lanaro sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda Odyssey’s driver, 56-year-old Edda M. Guerra of Palmdale, was not injured in the collision, according to the CHP report.

“The cause of this collision is under investigation. The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is still under investigation at this time,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Shields at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

