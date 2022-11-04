Community invited to Field of Drafts beer festival in Lancaster

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster’s Field of Drafts event returns to The Hangar (at the Lancaster Municipal Stadium) this Saturday, Nov. 5.

The annual beer bash will include a vast selection of beers from breweries across the region, wine from local wineries, live music, games, and activities.

“We’re very excited to welcome community members back to Field of Drafts,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a news release. “We look forward to providing an opportunity for attendees to support local breweries and wineries, all while unwinding and enjoying a variety of entertainment.”

Lancaster city officials are reminding attendees to drink responsibly, and they’re recommending that every group bring a designated driver. Security also will be provided to guard any vehicles that may be left overnight.

Last call during the event will be at 4:30 p.m. On-site parking is $5 and cash only. The Lancaster Municipal Stadium is located at 45116 Valley Central Way. For more information and to purchase tickets to this event, visit FieldOfDrafts.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

