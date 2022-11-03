Days before the Nov. 8 election, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, Nov. 1, to officially support Proposition 1, the state ballot measure that would make access to contraceptives and abortions a right under state law.
“We will continue to do whatever we can to secure this right,” said Supervisor Hilda Solis, who co-wrote the motion with Supervisor Janice Hahn.
Solis said that in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson ruling earlier this year, which struck down the constitutional right to abortion nationwide, California needs to cement the rights into the state constitution so it can’t be challenged by the “whims of lawmakers or courts.”
“This is an assault on all of us,” Solis said about the Dobbs decision.
“We are clearly never going to be off the battlefield to continue to protect the rights of women, girls and underrepresented communities,” Supervisor Holly Mitchell said, referring to both the Dobbs decision and current cases in front of the Supreme Court dealing with the future of affirmative action.
1 comment for "LA County Supervisors vote to support Prop 1"
Tim says
You people that want abortions, go ahead kill your offspring, but the right to access it as stated is not on the tax payers. You pro choices always skip that big issue. Most people are with me, do it at your own expense, it’s not a taxpayers burden or as you people put it “right to access” a sneakily way of saying “our problem is yours” NO GETTING AN ABORTION IS YOUR CHOICE NOT MINE TO PAY FOR. GOT LIBTARD!!!!!