Young artists thank first responders with original paintings in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Local young artists took time Friday to present their original art to Los Angeles County firefighters and to deputies at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station as a “thank you” in recognition of National First Responders Day.

The children created the artwork on Sept. 24 at both Marie Kerr Park and Domenic Massari Park during a session of Palmdale’s Palettes in the Park program. The theme for this year’s Palettes in the Park was “First Responders,” and 30 children created individual, small paintings to be gifted to local heroes on National First Responders Day, which is recognized on Friday, Oct. 28.

“These young artists have created truly heart-felt works of art,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “As a retired firefighter paramedic, I know how deeply touched these dedicated men and woman must be to see these expressions of gratitude and thanks.”

The children and their families also were treated to a tour of Fire Station #37, including the interior of the truck, and warmly received at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station by deputies and staff.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]