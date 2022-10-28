Vote centers to open Saturday across LA County

Election Day isn’t technically until Nov. 8, but early voting is already underway in Los Angeles County, and vote centers will open Saturday across the county — including five in the Antelope Valley area — so residents can cast their ballots early.

Vote-by-mail ballots have been sent to every registered voter in the county — roughly 5.6 million people.

But beginning Saturday, 640 vote centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 7, allowing residents to cast their in-person ballots. Residents can visit any vote center throughout the county, regardless of their place of residence.

The five early vote centers in the Antelope Valley area include:

Lancaster Library

601 W Lancaster Blvd.

George Lane Park

5520 W Avenue L-8

Chimbole Cultural Center

38350 Sierra Hwy

Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center

3850 E Avenue S

Stephen Sorensen County Park

16801 E Avenue P

Residents can locate the nearest vote center by searching online at locator.lavote.gov. On Election Day, the vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents can also return their vote-by-mail ballots at drop boxes located throughout the county.

–