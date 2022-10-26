LASD issues safety tips for trick-or-treaters on Halloween night

As Halloween creeps closer, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are trick-or-treating in the neighborhoods.

Whether celebrating the spirit of Halloween or Día de los Muertos, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department offers the following tips for families to be as safe as possible and share the roads safely:

Drivers

Slow down and watch out for more foot traffic in residential neighborhoods.

Take extra time looking for trick-or-treaters at intersections and entering/exiting driveways.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

If heading to a local bar, restaurant, or house party and plan to drink, bring a designated sober driver, use a ride-hailing service, or stay the night.

Parents and trick-or-treaters