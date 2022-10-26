LACo Supervisor Barger calls for solidarity and support in wake of attacks on Jewish community

Recent antisemitic comments, demonstrations and flyers distributed in some portions of Los Angeles County have spurred action by Supervisor Kathryn Barger in partnership with the L.A. County Commission on Human Relations’ LA vs Hate initiative – a countywide anti-hate program that offers free resources and uses art to strengthen safety, inclusion, and healing.

“Now is the time for our communities to be unified to counter prejudice and discrimination,” said Barger, whose 5th Supervisorial District includes the Antelope Valley. “The dangerous rhetoric targeting the Jewish community, which comes on the heels of an increase in crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, is a reminder to us all that hate exists in our own backyards. One of the best ways to combat hate is to show solidarity with those being attacked.”

This past weekend, antisemitic banners were draped on an overpass of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Westchester and some 25 flyers blaming gun control on Jewish people were disbursed in Beverly Hills.

Barger said she will soon unveil a collaged fabric tapestry entitled “Solidarity,” created by artist Diane Williams, at the Lancaster Library on Nov. 18, at 11 a.m., during LA vs. Hate’s United Against Hate Week.

“This Solidarity tapestry is a symbol of reflection, unity, and hope – all essential to stop hate,” Barger said. “I want to remind my constituents that the County offers free educational tools, bystander training, and the option to call 2-1-1 as a way to confidentially report hate crimes. Stopping hate means empowering everyone to do their part.”

In 2019, Los Angeles County initiated LA vs. Hate, a project to address the increase in hate violence and bias-motivated bullying by providing an easy way to report and get help.

“In response to the horrific hate acts this week targeting the Jewish community, the LA vs. Hate program will unveil this fabric tapestry in the shape of Los Angeles County called ‘Solidarity’ as part of the effort to build awareness of the hate directed towards Jews this past week, as well as other vulnerable communities’ experience in Los Angeles County,” said Robin Toma, Executive Director of the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations.

LA vs. Hate also provides a network of community agencies to assist victims of hate. A variety of school-based LA vs. Hate programs address the ongoing targeting of communities of color. The art installation was made possible by a collaboration of partners and was sponsored in part by L.A. Care.

“Inclusion and equity are vital to building healthy, resilient communities,” said Marina Acosta, L.A. Care Manager of Health Equity. “We are a proud sponsor of this LA vs. Hate art installation, which was created with the help of diverse communities and illustrates that we are stronger together.”

[Information via news release from the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.]

