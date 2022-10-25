Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d

LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area.

He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, on Avenue O east of 170th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Loaiza was riding a 2004 Honda motorcycle out of the Chevron gas station exit to westbound Avenue O when the collision occurred.

“Preliminary investigation suggests [Loaiza] made a right turn onto Avenue O, directly into the path of [2011 Subaru]” that was traveling westbound on Avenue O, the CHP report states.

The Subaru crashed into the motorcycle and Loaiza was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP report.

The Subaru’s driver — 27-year-old Deysi Y. Monge of Palmdale — was not injured in the crash, according to the CHP report.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected at this time,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Dehaven at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

