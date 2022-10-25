LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area.
He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.
The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, on Avenue O east of 170th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Loaiza was riding a 2004 Honda motorcycle out of the Chevron gas station exit to westbound Avenue O when the collision occurred.
“Preliminary investigation suggests [Loaiza] made a right turn onto Avenue O, directly into the path of [2011 Subaru]” that was traveling westbound on Avenue O, the CHP report states.
The Subaru crashed into the motorcycle and Loaiza was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP report.
The Subaru’s driver — 27-year-old Deysi Y. Monge of Palmdale — was not injured in the crash, according to the CHP report.
“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected at this time,” the CHP report states.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Dehaven at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
6 comments for "Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d"
Jen V. says
We love you Anthony! RIP.
Vanessa m. says
We love you Anthony.. this has been such a great shock for so many of us! Fly high my boy and watch over us.. may your soul rest and be at ease. Condolences to your family
Louie says
R.I.P We’ll miss you bro much love carnal gone but never forgotten El chapin….
Lacey says
RIP, it’s crazy to think I was just hanging out with you last week and now your gone, your gonna be missed.
Shocked!!! says
Omfg….. prayers to the family. I went to high school with him. He was a great guy. Damn. R.I.P bro
Maritza says
Perdon por la perdida Asus familia que descanse en paz el joven y pas Asus series queridos por ESO tenemos que manejar con mucho cuidado por que tenemos que conpartir la calle mis condolensias Asus padres y mas