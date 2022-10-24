Workshops continue this week for Palmdale’s Sustainable Transportation Plan

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host round two of workshops for the Sustainable Transportation Plan.

Local residents are invited to attend one of three upcoming community workshop opportunities, which will focus on potential strategies to improve traffic safety and reduce greenhouse gases.

— Workshop #1 (Virtual), Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 12 p.m. RSVP at www.PalmdaleSTP.com.

— Workshop #2 (In-person), Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m., Marie Kerr Recreation Center, 2723-A W Rancho Vista Boulevard. Dinner will be served.

— Workshop #3 (In-person), Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m., Legacy Commons, 930 East Avenue Q-9. Dinner will be served.

Each workshop will cover the same material. Spanish interpretation will be provided. Requests for other languages will be accommodated if made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting date by emailing City Traffic Engineer Jay Nelson at jnelson@cityofpalmdale.org.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.PalmdaleSTP.com for more details and to complete the online commenting activity, launching Wednesday, Oct. 26. Participants who use the tool will be entered for a chance to win a $200 gift card to The Squeaky Wheel Bike Shop. The first 100 respondents will receive a $5 TAP card, compatible with AVTA or LA County Metro.

Project Timeline

During the first round of outreach in Summer 2022, the project team gathered feedback on identifying places where transportation improvements can be implemented to enhance connectivity, safety, and mobility. This second round of workshops will focus on developing potential strategies after reviewing the community’s input and developing potential solutions to improve traffic safety and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, visit the project website at www.PalmdaleSTP.com, or contact City Traffic Engineer Jay Nelson at jnelson@cityofpalmdale.org, or 661-267-5320.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

