PALMDALE – Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new Palmdale location this Friday with a ribbon cutting with Mayor Steve Hofbauer.
The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 6:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the new store, located at 39258 10th Street West. Doors will officially open at 7 a.m.
“We are so excited to see this day arrive,” Hofbauer said. “The City Council and staff have worked hard to reach this day and celebrate, not just a great business going into this location, but a business with a strong sense of community at its heart.”
Sprouts grand opening weekend events include:
Friday, Oct. 28
- 7 a.m. — First 250 in-store shoppers receive a free reusable bag filled with samples, while supplies last.
- 7-11 a.m. — Free Four Sigmatic “Mushroom Mobile” coffee and pastries, while supplies last.
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. — DJ/live music.
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Caramel apple charcuterie board demo.
- 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Face painting for kids.
- 1 – 4 p.m. — Create your own free natural bird feeder with Boiron
Saturday, Oct. 29
- 7 a.m. — First 200 shoppers receive a golden envelope (value $33.50), while supplies last.
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Kids scavenger hunt.
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. — DJ/live music.
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Caramel apple charcuterie board demo.
- 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Face painting for kids.
Sunday, Oct. 30
- 7 a.m. — Doors open.
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. — DJ/live music.
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Caramel apple charcuterie board demo.
- 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Face painting for kids.
Additionally, from Oct. 28-30, customers who text “PALMDALE” to 777-688 will receive 20% off their purchase when they scan their account barcode at checkout. Throughout the weekend, guests will be treated to samples at the Vendor Village from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The new Palmdale location will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. at 39258 10th Street West (10th St. & Technology Dr.). For more information, visit www.sprouts.com/palmdale.
1 comment for "Sprouts Farmers Market in Palmdale opening Oct. 28"
Iconoclast says
Sprouts originally wanted to build on Rancho Vista Blvd near 15th St W between Vons and the Mall, but, the homeowners protested because of the traffic congestion. Sprouts and the developers prevailed. The housing that was supposed to be built (apartments and townhouses) will be built, but Sprouts won’t.
This is the second Staples to go out of business in Palmdale. The other on 47th Street E went out of business years ago. There is still a Staples on Valley Central in Lancaster by Walmart. Also, there is a Smart and Final a few stores from the new Sprouts. It will be interesting to see how this plays out!