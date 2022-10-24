Sprouts Farmers Market in Palmdale opening Oct. 28

PALMDALE – Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new Palmdale location this Friday with a ribbon cutting with Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 6:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the new store, located at 39258 10th Street West. Doors will officially open at 7 a.m.

“We are so excited to see this day arrive,” Hofbauer said. “The City Council and staff have worked hard to reach this day and celebrate, not just a great business going into this location, but a business with a strong sense of community at its heart.”

Sprouts grand opening weekend events include:

Friday, Oct. 28

7 a.m. — First 250 in-store shoppers receive a free reusable bag filled with samples, while supplies last.

7-11 a.m. — Free Four Sigmatic “Mushroom Mobile” coffee and pastries, while supplies last.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. — DJ/live music.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Caramel apple charcuterie board demo.

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Face painting for kids.

1 – 4 p.m. — Create your own free natural bird feeder with Boiron

Saturday, Oct. 29

7 a.m. — First 200 shoppers receive a golden envelope (value $33.50), while supplies last.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Kids scavenger hunt.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. — DJ/live music.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Caramel apple charcuterie board demo.

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Face painting for kids.

Sunday, Oct. 30

7 a.m. — Doors open.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. — DJ/live music.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Caramel apple charcuterie board demo.

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Face painting for kids.

Additionally, from Oct. 28-30, customers who text “PALMDALE” to 777-688 will receive 20% off their purchase when they scan their account barcode at checkout. Throughout the weekend, guests will be treated to samples at the Vendor Village from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The new Palmdale location will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. at 39258 10th Street West (10th St. & Technology Dr.). For more information, visit www.sprouts.com/palmdale.

[Information via news release from Sprouts Farmers Market.]