Local America’s Job Center to host two-day McDonald’s recruitment

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California (AJCC) is hosting two McDonald’s Restaurant recruitment events, the first on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Lancaster AJCC, 1420 West Avenue I, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Palmdale AJCC, 38510 Sierra Hwy., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

McDonald’s Restaurant is looking to hire individuals for various locations in Lancaster and Palmdale, and for locations that will be opening soon in both areas.

Various part-time and full-time positions are available for all shifts. Positions include maintenance/janitor, crew member, cashiers, guest services, prep cook, and shift managers.

Candidates must register to attend the recruitment events at https://mcd_oct.eventbrite.com.

For questions or more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-405-8739 or email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–