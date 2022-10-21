Free tire recycling this Saturday

Antelope Valley residents can dispose of old tires for free this Saturday at Los Angeles County Public Works Department road yards in Lake Los Angeles, Littlerock, Quartz Hill, and Palmdale.

Tires may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The road yards are located at:

38126 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale;

4859 West Ave. L-12, Quartz Hill;

8505 East Ave. T, Littlerock, and

17341 East Ave. J, Lake Los Angeles.

Tires will be accepted only from Los Angeles County residents. No tires will be accepted from businesses, and no tractor-sized tires will be accepted. Wheel rims will be accepted.

[Information via news release from the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.]

