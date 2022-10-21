Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Festival in Palmdale this Saturday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host the Celebrate Your Identity: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Festival this Saturday, Oct. 22, at Poncitlán Square, located at 38315 9th Street East. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free and open to all.

The festival is intended to honor several cultural events and awareness campaigns happening in the latter half of the year, including Hispanic Heritage Month, LGBTQ+ History Month, Hindu Heritage Month, Native American Heritage Month, Human Rights Day, and other diversity-related events celebrated from September through December.

The event will feature games, performances, food trucks, and resource tables from several local organizations, including WOW Flower Project, Kayleen Imagery, AV Boys and Girls Club, Dolores Huerta Foundation, ACLU, Mom’s House, Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Bartz Alta Donna Community Health, Child and Family Guidance Center, Antelope Valley Partners for Health, LGBTQ+ Chapter Organization, Best Start, AFFIRM, Salva, Coffee for Vets, Children’s Center of Antelope Valley, CASA LA, The Way Center of Truth, Palmdale Aerospace Academy Robotics Team, America’s Job Center, and Valley Oasis.

Registration for the event is encouraged, but not required. To register, visit: https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/847026590429460014/false#/invitation.

For more information on this event, contact Palmdale’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Specialist Wafi Shah at 661-267-5407 or email wshah@citypalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

