Pedestrian killed during traffic collision in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man died after being struck by two vehicles in Palmdale Wednesday night, authorities said.

The traffic collision was reported around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, and deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to the corner of 25th Street East and Avenue S, Lt. Thomas Kim told City News Service.

Deputies learned that one vehicle was stopped at a traffic light and the other was traveling east on Avenue S at a high rate of speed when it struck the vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light from behind, according to Lt. Kim.

The vehicles ended up on the sidewalk and struck a man selling balloons, according to witnesses.

The man was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he is believed to be in his 20s or 30s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

One of the drivers also struck a utility pole during the collision and was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, Lt. Kim said.

Detectives are still investigating the collision, and no further information was immediately available.

