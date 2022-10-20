Movies, events & activities at Palmdale Playhouse this holiday season

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will present a wide variety of events to celebrate the holiday season at the Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th Street East.

The fun starts on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. with the Tim Burton holiday smash-up movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas. Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington schemes to spread the joy of Christmas. However, his merry mission puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys and girls everywhere. Seats are $5 per person.

On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays in December, the always-popular Santa’s Wonderland will be open for a meet and greet with Jolly Old St. Nick. Reservations are required and may be made starting Nov. 14 at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com. Because of the large turnout expected, interested persons are encouraged to register early, and walk-ups cannot be accommodated. The cost is $5 per family and includes the visit, one 5×7 photo frame cover, and a goodie bag with a treat and activity for each child 12 and under.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., Darci McKee, Erin Hvegholm, and Heather Benes will present a Christmas celebration. The evening will include the classic “O Christmas Tree”, “Christmas Lights” by Coldplay, toe-tapping to “Plum Puddin” by the Ramsey Lewis Trio, Tchaikovsky Tchotchkes, and a hip hop groove to “Wisemen” by Cross Movement. Tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for seniors, students, military, and children ages 12 and under.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. the AV Children’s Choir will perform a Christmas concert, singing some of the season’s most beloved songs, with hit classics like, “O Holy Night” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for seniors, students, military, and children ages 12 and under.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., the age-appropriate interactive magic show Sharpo’s Holiday Magic Matinee will feature holiday elves and fairies tailored for younger audiences. Young attendees will be invited to make the magic happen in this program full of holiday cheer. After the show, attendees can meet and greet the players as they make balloon twists for the kids. Tickets are $17 for adults and $7 for seniors, students, military, and children ages 12 and under.

On Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m., West Coast Classical will present Making Spirits Bright, with beginning to pro-level musicians playing traditional holiday favorites. Tickets are $12 for adults and $9 for seniors, students, military, and children ages 12 and under.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m., West Coast Classical Concert and Symphonic Orchestras present Sounds of the Holidays, with two 50-piece orchestras performing holiday favorites. Tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for seniors, students, military, and children ages 12 and under.

“The holidays are for making fun memories at the Palmdale Playhouse, and every year we put together a full schedule of events,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Manager Kevin Altobelli. “Continuing this year is self-selection seating for all Playhouse events. When you purchase your tickets at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, you will also be able to choose your seat.”

All ticket prices include a convenience fee. Tickets may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, or at the Box Office beginning one hour before each show, except for Santa’s Wonderland. The Playhouse no longer accepts cash. Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand. For more information, call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

