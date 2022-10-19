Palmdale Water District wins award for public relations campaign

PALMDALE – Palmdale Water District’s public affairs team was recently recognized with a top award from the Public Relations Society of America – Los Angeles Chapter.

Now in its 58th year PRSA-LA’s PRism Awards is the region’s premier awards program recognizing excellence in public relations strategic campaigns, tactical programs and professional merit. PWD won in the category of Community Relations, Government for its Luv Our H2O drought campaign. Winners were selected by an independent panel of judges from the West Michigan Chapter of PRSA.

“It is a great honor to receive this award from an organization that has more than 500 top public relations professionals in Los Angeles,” said Public Affairs Director Judy Shay. “We are a small but mighty team making an impact with our creativity behind the Luv Our H2O drought campaign. We share this honor with our co-workers who helped in many of our events.”

PWD’s campaign began in April 2021 when California was experiencing its second consecutive dry winter. PWD decided to start reaching out to residents to inform them about water conservation and ask for voluntary cutbacks to ensure water supply was sufficient for the year. Although there were no other water agencies in the area sending out conservation messages at that time, the Luv Our H2O campaign was launched to prepare for possible water supply shortages.

Using the logo and tagline, various marketing collateral were created, including blue buckets, banners, tote bags, T-shirts, and brochures. The blue buckets served as an effective drought messenger and a tool for people to use to save water.

The latest water conservation number for September was nearly 20% compared to the same month in 2020. The state mandate is 20%. For

more information about PWD, visit www.palmdalewater.org.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Water District.]

–