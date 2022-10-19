Average LA County Gas Price Drops Under $6 for First Time Since Sept. 27

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped under $6 for the first time since Sept. 27 decreasing 6 cents to $5.994 on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The average price has dropped 14 consecutive days since rising to a record, decreasing 50 cents, including 5.3 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 31.7 cents less than one week ago, but 56 cents more than one month ago and $1.483 higher than one year ago — mainly due to a 33-day streak of increases totaling $1.248 that ended Oct. 6.

The national average price dropped for the seventh time in eight days, decreasing 1.6 cents to $3.854. It has dropped 6.9 cents over the past eight days, including 1.8 cents Tuesday. The national average price dropped five consecutive days, was unchanged Monday and resumed dropping Tuesday.

The national average price is 6.8 cents less than one week ago, but 17.7 cents more than one month ago and 51.4 cents higher than one year ago. It is $1.162 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

