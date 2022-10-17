AV Wall volunteer opportunity

PALMDALE – Point Man Antelope Valley, in collaboration with the city of Palmdale, is bringing the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall (AV Wall) to the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard.

The display will be open 24 hours per day from 5 p.m., Nov. 9 through Nov. 13. A Veterans Day ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. The Candlelight Ceremony will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 8 p.m. Taps will be played each night at 9 p.m.

An event of this magnitude requires many volunteers. Adults who are interested in volunteering must attend volunteer training on Monday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Hwy. Volunteer opportunities include greeter, computer worker, Wall walker, and overnight shift. For more information, call 661-524-6408 or email volunteer@avwall.org.

The AV Wall is a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and is engraved with the name of every military member who was killed in action or declared missing in action during the Vietnam War.

It is the result of a grassroots effort conceived, funded, and built by citizens of the Antelope Valley that was dedicated in 2009. It is one of only five traveling walls in the United States and the only one based on the West Coast. It is maintained and traveled by an all-volunteer organization. The AV Wall is a proud Commemorative Partner of The United States Vietnam War Commemoration.

For more information visit www.avwall.org or contact Stacia Nemeth at 661-524-6408 or stacia@avwall.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

