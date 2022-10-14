Motorcyclist killed in 14 Freeway crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man died Thursday evening after crashing his speeding motorcycle into a guardrail on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Palmdale, authorities said.

The fatal single-vehicle collision happened around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, on northbound SR-14, just south of Avenue O-8, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The motorcyclist was riding a 2009 Yamaha R1 northbound on SR-14 “at a high rate of speed, which prevented him from being able to negotiate the curve in the roadway,” the CHP report states.

“(The) vehicle left the roadway, traversed the west center median, and crashed into a guardrail,” the CHP report states. The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 23-year-old man from Lancaster, according to the CHP and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

“The cause of this traffic collision is still under investigation. The use of alcohol and/or drugs is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact Officer D. Jackson, ID 21569, at the Antelope Valley Area CHP office at 661-948-8541.

