Registration open for ‘Art of Resilience Family Festival’ in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Organizers are now accepting online registration for the Art of Resilience Family Festival, taking place next month in Lancaster. The first-of-its-kind, free community event is designed to introduce attendees of all ages to the “life-enhancing benefits of creating and performing art,” organizers said in a news release.

Powered by the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, the Art of Resilience Family Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, located at 45116 Valley Central Way.

The first 1,000 people to register in advance, at ccav.org/art or by calling 661-949-1206, will receive a free bag of kettle corn upon arrival.

The event will feature artists, musicians, interactive creation stations, community resources, grassroots support, social activism, food, and fun, according to organizers.

“We wanted to provide a safe, immersive experience for local residents to experience the therapeutic benefits of listening to, engaging in, and observing a variety of art forms,” said CCAV Executive Director Donna Gaddis. “Simultaneously, visitors will have the opportunity to discover local community resources.”

After visiting all of the art creation stations — each of which pairs a local organization with a hands-on art project — attendees will receive a voucher for a free meal from one of the on-site food trucks.

For more information or to register for the Art of Resilience Family Festival, visit ccav.org/art or call 661-949-1206.

[Information via news release from Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley.]

