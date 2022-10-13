Man arrested after undressing in Lake LA store, running from deputies

LAKE LOS ANGELES – A man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon after he disrobed inside a store in Lake Los Angeles and then ran away from deputies.

Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, to the Oso Meat Market in the 40300 block of 170th Street East regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, said Gilbert Borruel, the resident deputy in Lake Los Angeles.

The suspect began undressing inside the market and as he started to leave, one of the store employees noticed he had a gun in his waistband, said Borruel.

Store employees heard gunshots outside and called deputies. The suspect left as deputies arrived and after a short pursuit he was taken into custody a block away from the market.

According to Borruel, deputies used a stun gun on the suspect when he resisted arrest.

“He was not compliant with a deputy’s request,” Borruel said.

Deputies found three shell casings outside the store.

“There were indications that he was under the influence of a controlled substance,” Borruel said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics took the suspect to a hospital. The suspect’s name was not released.

No one was injured when the shots were fired. Further information on the incident was not immediately available.

