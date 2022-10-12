Guns and drugs seized in Littlerock raid, 2 arrested

LITTLEROCK – Two felons were arrested when authorities raided a residence in Littlerock and found guns, ammunition, and a marijuana grow operation.

The search warrant was executed around 2 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, which did not specify where in Littlerock the bust took place.

“During the search of the residence, detectives recovered two large-caliber rifles, two handguns, hundreds of ammunition of various calibers, and discovered an extensive marijuana grow, which had a street value of approximately $280,000,” the sheriff’s news release states.

“Two male adults were arrested for the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of an un-serialized firearm (ghost gun), and cultivation of marijuana,” the news release states.

According to the sheriff’s department, the primary suspect is “part of an ongoing investigation stemming from a large narcotics operation, which consists of smuggling narcotics into the Los Angeles County Jail system.”

The suspects’ names were not released and further information on the incident was not immediately available.

The search warrant operation was conducted by the sheriff’s department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Special Enforcement Bureau, Custody Investigative Services K-9, and the Palmdale Partners Against Crime unit.

