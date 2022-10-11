Man shot to death at Lancaster motel

LANCASTER – A man in his 20s was shot and killed early Monday morning at a motel in Lancaster, authorities said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the Lancaster Inn on the 43500 block of 17th Street West, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded… regarding a gunshot victim call. Upon arriving, they discovered the victim in a motel room, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Los Angeles County Fire Department Paramedics responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” the sheriff’s news release states.

His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was in his 20s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

A source at the scene said he heard two men involved in a dispute followed by gunshots in a room at the Lancaster Inn, but this information was not confirmed by the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff’s officials said there was no suspect or vehicle information, and a weapon was not recovered. No further information was released.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call LASD homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

–