Biden joins chorus calling for LA Council members to resign over racist words

Add President Joe Biden to the list of officials calling for the resignations of three Los Angeles City Council members involved in a recorded, racially charged conversation, with the White House press secretary saying Tuesday the president believes they should all step down.

“I spoke to him about it yesterday,” Press Secretary Karine Jean- Pierre said at a White House briefing. “The president is glad to see one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but they all should. He believes that they all should resign.

“The language that was used and tolerated during that conversation was unacceptable,” she said. “It was appalling. They should all step down.”

Jean-Pierre also criticized “MAGA Republicans,” who she said are celebrated when they make racially tinged remarks.

“Here’s the difference between Democrats and MAGA Republicans — when a Democrat says something racist or anti-Semitic, we hold them, we hold Democrats accountable,” she said. “When a MAGA Republican says something racist or anti-Semitic, they are embraced by cheering crowds and become celebrated and sought-after endorsements.”

Hallie Balch, regional director of communications for the Republican National Committee, issued a statement blasting the comments made during the October 2021 taped conversation involving Los Angeles City Council members Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera.

“This is the way of California Democrats: they lie and gaslight voters into believing that they will represent the interests of Californians and after they hold a supermajority, act like they are above the law and can say anything they want,” Balch said. “… California Republicans won’t stop until Democrats are held accountable for the harm they have done to the Golden State.”

Nury Martinez immediately came under fire following Sunday’s release of the recorded conversation in which she made racist comments aimed at Los Angeles Councilman Mike Bonin‘s 2-year-old Black adopted son and at other ethnic groups while the group discussed the politically sensitive process of redrawing council district boundaries. The meeting apparently occurred at a Federation of Labor office.

Among other comments in the recorded conversation, Martinez belittled Bonin, who is white and has a Black son, and criticized the child for his behavior at a Martin Luther King Day parade, saying Bonin’s son was misbehaving on a float, which might have tipped over if she and the other women on the float didn’t step in to “parent this kid.”

“They’re raising him like a little white kid,” Martinez said. “I was like, `This kid needs a beatdown. Let me take him around the corner and then I’ll bring him back.”‘ Martinez also called the child “ese changuito,” Spanish for “that little monkey.”

De León also criticized Bonin. “Mike Bonin won’t f—ing ever say peep about Latinos. He’ll never say a f—ing word about us,” he said.

De León also compared Bonin’s handling of his son at the MLK Parade to “when Nury brings her little yard bag or the Louis Vuitton bag.”

“Su negrito, like on the side,” Martinez added, using a Spanish term for a Black person that’s considered demeaning by many.

Martinez also took aim at Los Angeles County District George Gascón. “F— that guy. (inaudible) … He’s with the Blacks,” she said of Gascón.

Gascón issued a statement saying he was “saddened and disappointed” in the comments.

“I share the outrage of Council member Bonin as well as all members of the African-American community. Anti-Blackness has no place in Los Angeles,” Gascón said.

Los Angeles County Supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Hilda Solis also called on the trio to resign from the Los Angeles City Council.

“The racism, bigotry, and cruelty revealed in this leaked audio is appalling. Words matter,” Hahn said.

” I stand in solidarity with those calling for meaningful action to remove them from power,” Kuehl said.

–