Palmdale Playhouse features murder and mystery in October

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host performances at the Palmdale Playhouse this month to set the mood for Halloween.

The Palmdale Repertory Theatre will present A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder. “This murderous romp is a knock-’em dead, uproarious hit filled with unforgettable music and nonstop laughs,” according to organizers. Performances are Friday, Oct. 14, and 21, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 15, and 22, at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 16, and 23, at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $23 and can be purchased online at https://www.palmdaleplayhouse.com/.

On Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m., attendees can enjoy a Haunted Halloween Hoo-dunnit? A Sharpo Detective Mystery Show. This interactive show for all ages begins with a mix and mingle in the lobby, then moves into the theater as the mystery unfolds. Ticket holders are encouraged to come in costume and play along. Prizes will be awarded for the best solution to the mastermind plot and for best costume. Prices are $17 for adults and $7 for seniors, students, military, or children 12 & under.

Tickets for all shows may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, where seats may also be selected.

The Palmdale Playhouse accepts Visa, MasterCard or Discover; cash is not accepted. All online and box office ticket sales include a convenience fee. For more information, call 661-267-5684 or email parksrec@cityofpalmdale.org.

