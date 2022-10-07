Driver killed in two-vehicle crash near Lancaster

LANCASTER – A driver died Friday morning after he failed to yield the right-of-way and collided with another vehicle in an intersection near Lancaster, authorities said.

The collision happened around 7:05 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in the intersection of Avenue J and 140th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Kimberly Newell, 43, of Helendale, was driving a 2010 Nissan “southbound on 140th Street East and came to a complete stop at the two-way stop sign at Avenue J,” according to the CHP report.

The now-deceased driver was in a 2004 Chevrolet traveling westbound on Avenue J when he “failed to yield the right-of-way and entered the intersection directly into [the Nissan’s] path of travel,” the CHP report states.

“The crash caused [the Chevrolet] to travel to the left where it overturned multiple times on the eastbound shoulder of Avenue J,” the CHP report states.

The Chevrolet’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released, but he was a 31-year-old resident of Apple Valley, according to the CHP report. There were two passengers in the Chevrolet — 19-year-old Juan Rocha-Ureno and 24-year-old Salvador Garcia Jr., both from Apple Valley. Rocha-Ureno sustained major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, while Garcia Jr. sustained no injuries, according to the CHP report.

The Nissan’s driver [Kimberly Newell] sustained minor injuries, including swelling to the forehead, the CHP report states.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Officer S. Spann, ID 20244, at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office, at 661-948-8541.

