Registration open for annual Christmas Parade in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce, the city of Palmdale, and the Palmdale School District will host the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec.10. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Yellen Park, and then it will proceed east along East Avenue S, then north along 55th Street East before ending at Domenic Massari Park.

Parade entry forms are now available online [here] and at the AV Chambers of Commerce office, located at 554 West Lancaster Boulevard. The deadline to submit the application and fee is Friday, Nov. 25.

The parade theme for this year is Christmas Over the Decades. Parade participants are encouraged to combine elements of their favorite period with fun holiday flair. Judges will be awarding trophies to winners selected in various categories, including “Best of Show” and “Best Marching Band.”

This year’s Grand Marshall is Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, who was selected by the AV Chambers of Commerce parade committee for his decades of community service, including serving as Palmdale mayor since 2018, as a Councilmember beginning in 2003, and as a Planning Commissioner from 1993 to2003.

“I am humbled by this honor from the AV Chambers,” Hofbauer said. “Thank you for this recognition and for partnering with the city on this annual tradition.”

“We’re excited to bring the Christmas Parade to Palmdale this year,” said AV Chambers of Commerce CEO Vicky Ventura. “We could not have done so without the generous support of our community partners and event sponsors. A special thanks to the city of Palmdale and Palmdale School District for helping make this event possible.”

Limited sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information or to be an event sponsor, contact the Chamber at 661-948-4518 or visit www.AVChambers.org/Parade.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

