Halloween and Dia de los Muertos celebration at Palmdale City Library

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library will have its annual Halloween and Dia de los Muertos event on Friday, Oct. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Attendees are invited to trick or treat their way through the library, gathering sweets and treats from different themed stations. The Palmdale City Library is located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard.

“Every year, the library hosts a Halloween and Dia de los Muertos event for the community where families can safely celebrate this fun holiday,” said Public Services Manager Josephine Trott. “This year, we are happy to do it once more and we welcome all ages to celebrate.”

The library is open seven days a week — Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–