AVMC hosts ‘Power of Pink’ event

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Medical Center and the Antelope Valley Outpatient Imaging Center hosted a “Power in Pink’ event in Lancaster on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The event was aimed at promoting breast screenings and educating Antelope Valley women in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

Attendees heard breast cancer survivor stories and took part in physician-led discussions. Attendees were also treated to live music and refreshments, chair massages, nail polish changes, seated yoga demonstrations, and raffle prizes. The first 100 attendees received a free

swag bag.

“We are honored by the collaborative efforts of the AV medical community that has joined us for the second year in organizing this event,” said Edward Mirzabegian, AVMC Chief Executive Officer. “We also thank Macys for their partnership and community involvement in bringing health equity to breast care.”

The event was held in partnership with City of Hope, Kaiser Permanente, the American Cancer Society, High Desert Medical Group, Antelope Valley Cancer Center, Antelope Valley Partners for Health, and Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Medical Center.]

–