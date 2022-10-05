Haunted House coming to Marie Kerr Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a spooktacular Haunted House from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Marie Kerr Park Community Building, located 39700 30th Street West,.

This activity is recommended for attendees ages 13 and above, with a parent or guardian required for younger participants. Admission is free.

The building will be transformed into a haunted house and maze, offering a heart-pounding, fright-filled experience, according to organizers.

“Our public safety and parks and recreation staff are teaming up to transform the friendly Marie Kerr Park Community Building into a ghoulishly frightening haunted walk-through,” said Recreation Supervisor Laura Rice. “If you dare to come in, you may want to bring a friend.”

For more information, including a complete list of all October events happening at Palmdale parks, call 661-267-5611 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/AtTheParks.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

