Pumpkin Walk coming to Domenic Massari Park Oct. 14

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host its annual Pumpkin Walk on Friday, Oct. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East. Admission is free and open to children up to age 12 and their families.

The park will be transformed into a mini pumpkin walk where children may visit stations for free trick-or-treat giveaways, enjoy recreational games, and take photos with Halloween-themed inflatables. Attendees may also decorate free mini pumpkins, compliments of Sprouts, with assistance from volunteers from the Palmdale Church. The Desert Willow Middle School Dance Troupe will perform, and community partners will hand out treats and information about their local businesses.

“Come dressed up in your favorite Halloween costume, bring a trick or treat bag, and get ready to enjoy a family fun event at the park,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “This event is a safe spot to celebrate with the children in your family.”

Participating partners include WM, Heritage Medical Group, Palmdale Children’s and Family Dentistry & Orthodontics, DeFrancis Early Intervention Services, AV Gem & Minerals Club, AV Seed and Grow, Viva Superheroes Behavior Services, Starbucks, The Children’s Center of AV, and many more.

For more information, call Palmdale’s Parks & Recreation Department at 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

