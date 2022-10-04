Palmdale to celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion with festival

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale will host the Celebrate Your Identity: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Poncitlán Square, located at 38315 9th Street East. Admission is free and open to all.

The festival is intended to honor several cultural events and awareness campaigns happening in the latter half of the year, including Hispanic Heritage Month, LGBTQ+ History Month, Hindu Heritage Month, Native American Heritage Month, Human Rights Day, and other diversity-related events celebrated from September through December.

Palmdale’s inclusion festival will feature learning activities, resource tables, and food for purchase from local vendors.

“I am excited to celebrate our community’s rich diversity with this festival,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “I’m looking forward to seeing this first-time event and invite the entire community to come out to learn and share together.”

Registration for the event is encouraged, but not required. To sign up or learn more, visit: https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/847026590429460014/false#/invitation.

For more details, including vendor information, contact Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Specialist Wafi Shah at wshah@citypalmdale.org or call 661-267-5407.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

