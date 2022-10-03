Passenger killed in Lancaster traffic crash ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the passenger who died Friday evening when the pickup truck he was riding in crashed while trying to pass a car in Lancaster.

He was 28-year-old Timothy Doerr of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal collision happened around 7:39 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in the intersection of Avenue F and 60th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Doerr was the front passenger in a Dodge truck that was traveling eastbound on Avenue F, behind a Mazda 3, according to the news release.

“As [the Mazda’s driver] attempted to make a left turn to northbound 60th Street West from the stop sign, [the Dodge truck’s driver] reportedly attempted to overtake [the Mazda] in the oncoming lanes of traffic. The vehicles collided in the intersection and [the Dogde truck] rolled over an unknown number of times on the north shoulder of Avenue F, causing significant damage to the vehicle and fatally injuring the front passenger,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Doerr was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The other passenger in the Dodge truck was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. Both drivers of the vehicles remained at the scene of the collision,” the news release states. Sheriff’s officials did not say what, if any, injuries were sustained by the Dodge truck’s male driver and Mazda’s female driver. The drivers were not named.

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. The speed of the Dodge truck may be a factor,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

Loved ones of Timothy Doerr have created an online fundraiser to assist his family.

“He leaves behind a beautiful wife with a baby on the way. He also leaves behind a mom, dad, two brothers and a sister. He comes from a super close family and we are all completely devastated… ” according to the fundraising page.

To donate to this effort, visit: https://gofund.me/691b18b3.

