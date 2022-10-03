Palmdale road construction updates [Oct. 3 – Oct. 9]

ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF OCTOBER 3 THROUGH OCTOBER 9, 2022.

Citywide Local Street Rehabilitation Project

The City of Palmdale has contracted with Manhole Adjusting Inc. to implement the local road cape seal program which is currently under construction in various neighborhoods across the City. This is the fourth phase of a multiphase project and impacted residents will get a notice explaining the work phase and further notice of any street closures and/or parking restrictions. During the upcoming phase (slurry seal placement), there will be daytime street closures and restricted parking that may require you park a short walking distance away while the slurry seal material is placed and allowed to cool prior to driving on it. Roads will be open to traffic at the end of the workday, but in-street parking restrictions remain in effect per the dates shown on the temporary no-parking signs. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience while this important work is completed.

Rancho Vista Boulevard between Country Club Drive and 5th Street West

Eastbound lane closure on Rancho Vista Blvd. for SCE power pole replacement on Saturday between 7am-4pm. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Public Works Maintenance Yard

Intermittent parking lot, parking stall, and walking path closures for Public Works Maintenance Yard tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Park and Ride #1

Intermittent parking lot, parking stall, and walking path closures at Park and Ride #1 east of Calle Grillo for Park and Ride tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Park and Ride #3

Intermittent parking lot, parking stall, and walking path closures for Park and Ride #3 at North Pelona Vista Park for Park and Ride tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Marie Kerr Park

Intermittent parking lot, parking stall, and walking path closures at Marie Kerr Park for Parks tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Bolz Ranch Road between Peonza Lane and Town Center Drive

Intermittent lane closure on Bolz Ranch Road between Peonza Lane and Town Center Drive for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Town Center Drive between Heathrow Drive and Vitrina Lane

Intermittent lane closure of the #2 southbound lane on Town Center Drive between Heathrow Drive and Vitrina Lane for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Avenue N-2 between Walrus Way and 45th Street West

Intermittent shoulder closure on the southside of Avenue N-2 between Walrus Way and 45th Street West for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Rancho Vista Boulevard between Avenue Vista Verde and Peonza Lane

Intermittent lane closure of the #2 eastbound lane of Rancho Vista Boulevard between Avenue Vista Verde and Peonza Lane for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

50th Street West between Greencrest Way and Avenue N

Intermittent shoulder closure on the eastside of 50th Street West between Greencrest Way and Avenue N for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Sierra Highway between Palmdale Boulevard and Avenue R

Intermittent shoulder closure on the west side of Sierra Highway between Palmdale Boulevard and Avenue R for Parks tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

60th Street West between Avenue M and Avenue M-8

Intermittent lane closure of the #1 southbound lane on 60th Street West between Avenue M and Avenue M-8 for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Palmdale Amphitheater

Intermittent parking lot, parking stall, and walking path closures for Palmdale Amphitheatre tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Palmdale Transportation Center

Intermittent parking lot, parking stall, and walking path closures for Palmdale Transportation Center tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Pearblossom Highway between 37thStreet East and 40th Street East

Shoulder closure and lane closure of the #2 eastbound lane on Pearblossom Highway between 37th Street East and 40th Street East for utility company work. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

47thStreet East between Avenue R and Avenue R-8

Intermittent lane closure of the #1 southbound lane of 47th Street East between Avenue R and Avenue R-8 for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Avenue R between 15thStreet East and 17th Street East

Intermittent lane closure of the #2 eastbound lane of Avenue R between 15th Street East and 17th Street East for graffiti abatement. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Avenue R from 35thStreet East to Janus Drive

Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R for utility work. Please slow down for construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue S from Downing Street to 10thStreet East

Intermittent lane closure of the #1 westbound lane of Avenue S between Downing Street and 10th Street East for graffiti abatement. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Avenue R from Sierra Highway to 25thStreet East

Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R for utility and road work. Please slow down for construction zone and expect delays.

CLOSURE Avenue R from Division Street to 1000’ East

Closure of Avenue R for sewer improvements. Detour in place. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue Q-12 from 10thStreet East to 12th Street East

Sidewalk installation and repairs along Avenue Q-12. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

3rdStreet East and Technology Drive

Lane and shoulder closures on 3rd Street East and Technology Drive around Desert Sands Park for utility work. Flagging operation in place. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

25. Avenue R and 35th Street East

Shoulder closure westbound Avenue R, starting about 200’ East of Aubrieta Street for street improvements. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

26. Challenger Way between Avenue M (Columbia Way) and Avenue L

Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way for road work. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–