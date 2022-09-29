Palmdale launches new small business assistance programs

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is launching several new programs to help local small businesses.

Businesses can receive free marketing support through the Palmdale Business of the Week program. To qualify, the business must be nominated, be a for-profit business physically located in Palmdale, have an active Palmdale business license, be a brick-and-mortar business, and have 10 or fewer employees. Businesses will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free Small Business Digital Marketing and Accounting Boot Camp programs are also available, funded in part by America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC). Qualified businesses can apply to receive a reimbursement of up to $500 for launching their own digital marketing campaign upon completion of the digital marketing program and/or for accounting software subscriptions upon completion of either the WAVE Boot Camp or QuickBooks Boot Camp.

“Over the past few years, Council and staff have worked diligently to transform Palmdale into a truly business-friendly city,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “These new programs demonstrate that continued commitment and creativity in finding all available resources.”

To learn more about the programs, including Business of the Week nomination forms and eligibility requirements, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/SBA.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

